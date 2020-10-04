Suspect charged in August homicide at Plaza Inn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 24-year Muhammed Sanders has been charged with first degree murder after the death of 33-year-old Jonathan Ward.

“I want him to pay for what he done to my son,” Jamesetta Ward, Jonathan’s mother, said a week before Sanders was arrested.

According to court documents, Sanders was staying at the Plaza Inn on Aug. 31. He and Ward knew each other.

Witnesses told authorities that Ward was “making fun” of Sanders and was “embarrassing him in front of the people that were in the room.”

Sanders told him to leave the room many times, and the victim refused to leave.

At that point, Sanders allegedly took out a gun and started firing at Ward, hitting him in the torso multiple times. He eventually died of his injuries.

“For the little argument that you had, y’all could’ve fist fought it out, you didn’t have to shoot my son five times, he did not deserve that,” Jamesetta said. “I feel like he took a part of me, like I lost a whole life,” she said.

She says Ward leaves behind six kids.

“His kids are hurt. They don’t have a dad,” she said.