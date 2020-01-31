Update: Enid police ID slain attempted burglary suspect as teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: The attempted burglary suspect who was fatally shot in Enid early Friday morning has been identified as a young teenager.

Enid police identified the deceased suspect as 14-year-old Ezavier Lee Condit.

Police said that Condit and two other suspects tried to get inside a home at 16th Street and Park Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

A person inside the home fired a gun, hitting Condit. The other two suspects fled the scene.

Condit was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital where he died.

The incident is still under investigation.

Original Story

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - A suspect is dead after an attempted burglary early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a home at the intersection of 16th Street and Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Three suspects tried to get into the home.

"Responding officers were told the resident at the house had fired their weapon. They were armed," Sgt. Roberto Norton with Enid police said.

One of the suspects was hit by gunfire.

The suspects ran from the area, and the one who was shot was found about a block away at the intersection of 16th Street and Oklahoma. He was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital where he died.

Many neighbors were surprised to wake up to police cars and crime scene tape on their street.

"[It's] getting kind of scary, because we don’t know what people are going to do anymore," Mark Lebeda said.

"I was in total shock, because nothing really goes on in this area," Stephanie Altamirano said. "Most neighbors look out for each other."

Police aren't releasing the name of the deceased until family is notified. The other two suspects haven't been identified yet.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video