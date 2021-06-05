Suspect in Amber Alert arrested after standoff at motel; found with different baby

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A mother who was the suspect in an Amber Alert was arrested after a standoff, and she was found with a different baby.

Friday night, police issued at Amber Alert for one-year-old Kay’Unikee Peoples.

Officials say her mother, 30-year-old Markethia Barber, took her. She did not have custody.

Authorities described her as unstable and as being with a known gang member.

The alleged kidnapping happened at Woodson Park at Southwest 36th and May Avenue.

The child was eventually found safe.

Later that night, Barber was involved in a standoff at a motel at Southeast 29th and I-35.

People in the area described seeing a scene filled with law enforcement.

“There was some over here at the ABVI and from there they just f***ing had them all in a group. You couldn’t see nothing but cop cars,” Rey Cuba said.

A tactical team went in around 12:30 a.m. Barber could be seen being taken away in handcuffs.

“Just a bunch of cop cars back here in the back and beside the dumpsters like in a group and they had somebody surrounded and it was a girl,” Cuba said.

Authorities also found another baby in the motel, not the one from the Amber Alert.

It is not clear how the child is related to Barber.

Barber has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. She is facing several charges, including kidnapping, driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance.