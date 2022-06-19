PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – No injuries were reported after law enforcement officials were met with gunfire near Pauls Valley Saturday.

According to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Pauls Valley Police officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence north of the Pauls Valley area.

When officers arrived on scene, a male located inside the residence began firing a gun, police say.

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from surrounding local police agencies, as well as the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department’s tactical unit.

The tactical unit used their armored vehicles to remove deputies and officers to a safer location, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s department, the male suspect was then taken into custody and airlifted to a hospital. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided once it is available.