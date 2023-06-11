MAUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A chase that began Saturday night was eventually called off in Maud and the suspect in question is on the loose according to the City of Maud Police Department.

Officials report that around 9 p.m. Saturday 29-year-old Douglas Weber led deputies on a chase through Seminole County but would eventually crash in the City of Maud.

Mugshot of Douglas Weber

After several hours and using drones, officials could not find Weber and had to call off the search.

Officials say that Weber is currently Wanted by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

They say if you see Weber do not approach him and instead contact dispatch with any further information regarding the incident at 405-374-2235.