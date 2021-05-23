Suspect surrenders after hours-long hostage situation in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A hostage situation in Chickasha ended peacefully after about ten hours.

Police were called to a home near S. 19th and W. Texas around 5 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Officials say the suspect is identified as 71-year-old Terry Gunnoe.

According to police, he was holding his wife hostage. They don’t know if he had any weapons and say he may have been suffering from mental health issues.

Gunnoe asked to speak to his media as one of his demands. He was taken to the hospital after he surrendered so did not speak to reporters.

Gunnoe will be taken to jail after he’s released from the hospital. He is facing a charge of kidnapping.

His wife was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.