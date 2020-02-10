Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in NW OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A suspect surrenders after a standoff that lasted about six hours near N. Western Avenue and W. Memorial Road.

Police received a call around 4:40 Sunday afternoon for a disturbance.

“At some point during their initial contact with the home, some gunshots had been fired,” Sgt. Jeff Dutton with Oklahoma City Police said.

Police say the shots may have been fired as part of a domestic situation.

People in the home were able to get out, and the suspect was armed alone inside.

Police say he was communicating with officers, at one point telling them he wants to go back to bed.

A tactical team was called to the scene.

“[We were] giving him every opportunity to come outside and end this peacefully,” Dutton said.

Nearby homes were evacuated. People in the area described a scene of confusion.

“We saw them all getting out of their cars, guns drawn, running around, and we’re just like, ‘what’s happening? Why can’t we go anywhere near it?” Marisa Caban said.

“I see two cops, one on each side of the townhome, and they’ve got their 9mm’s posted and I’m like, ‘damn,’” Derek Schleifer said.