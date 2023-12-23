An officer has been placed on administrative leave and two suspects arrested after an early Saturday morning Oklahoma City shooting according to police.

Police said that they responded to a shooting that happened near Southwest 26th Street and South Douglas Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to OKCPD, two suspects were involved with one of them having been armed with a rifle and firing shots into an occupied home.

Eventually, police put one of the suspects into custody around 3 a.m. but they said the other was still on the run. Police reported that the officer, the suspect in custody, and the occupants inside the home were not injured.

Around 9 a.m. officials said they were able to find and arrest the second suspect who had a gunshot wound to the arm.

No names were released on Saturday. The officer who was involved has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation begins per officials.