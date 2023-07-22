STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of 28-year-old Dylan Lewis of Stillwater after his body was found near 400 South Drury Friday, according to Stillwater Police.

Officials say 28-year-old Troy Driskel and 31-year-old John Helfrick Jr both of Stillwater were arrested after the death of Lewis.

Police conducting a search warrant. {Stillwater Police} Police arresting Driskel. {Stillwater Police} Two suspects arrested for murder in Lewis’ death. {Stillwater Police}

Driskel was arrested Friday night after investigators learned he was a suspect and conducted a search warrant near 100 West Mathews, per Stillwater Police.

Helfrick Jr was arrested Saturday morning after officials spoke with witnesses and took statements. Police said Helfrick was found and arrested around 2:33 a.m. Saturday morning.

Stillwater Police emphasized in a post that the two are charged with First Degree Murder and that this is an arrest, not a conviction.