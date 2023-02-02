ONTARIO, Canada (KFOR/Storyful) – Video surveillance shows two suspects crashing a stolen Audi into a mall, then speeding though the building, where authorities say they burglarized an electronics store.

Video at the top of this story also captured the moment the suspects drove through a different set of glass doors to make their escape.

It happened at the Vaughan Mills shopping mall in Ontario, Canada in the early morning hours of February 1st.

Though the mall was closed to shoppers, police say custodians and security personnel were inside and could have been injured. Fortunately, that was not the case.

York Regional Police call it an “audacious crime.” They have since recovered the stolen 2011 black Audi A4, but the suspects remain at large.

If caught, they could face a multitude of charges, including breaking and entering, mischief to property, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.