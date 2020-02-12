Suspects allegedly steal loaded gun, clothes from vehicle outside Oklahoma City restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are searching for two people who allegedly broke into a car, stole a loaded gun and a bag of clothes in a busy restaurant parking lot.

"I just wasn't happy at all," Bryan Plum told News 4.

A trip to Oklahoma City for a Professional Bull Riders event did not have a happy ending for Bryan Plum and his wife when then stopped at Good Gravy, near Western and Wilshire, last week.

"Come back outside and I look down on the ground, seen something on the ground and I'm like 'What is this?' I look up, and my window was knocked out," Plum said.

Surveillance cameras captured the theft.

In the video, you see two suspects pull in and park right next to Plum's truck, get out, and loiter for a bit. A few frames later, you can see Plum's window being smashed. One of the suspects is then seen running back to their car with an arm full of Plum's belongings.

"Two pairs of jeans, at least two shirts, my wife had jeans and shirts," Plum said. "I lost a pair of work shoes, which is about $100 a piece and she lost her work shoes."

The suspects also allegedly stole Plum's pistol that was loaded with a full magazine.

Police are now hoping to identify two people captured on surveillance cameras inside Good Gravy.

"I would love to get my gun back but I'd like for them just to get caught, that way they can't do it to somebody else," Plum said.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.