SUV driver leaves crash scene, gets into second crash and dies, police say

News

by: Caroline Bleakley and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The driver of an SUV is dead after fleeing a crash involving a pedestrian, then causing a second crash involving two other vehicles, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, the first crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a Chevrolet SUV struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

Moments later, the driver ran a red light, resulting in a three-car collision, police said. That intersection was closed until around 6 a.m. Monday morning as police investigated the crash.

The SUV driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. There was no information released on the pedestrian.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter