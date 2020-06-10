SW OKC bar damaged in fire two weeks after reopening from pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southwest Oklahoma City bar that was shut down for over two months during the pandemic is now facing a new battle: the business was destroyed by a fire just weeks after reopening.

“15 days. We were open two weeks and one day,” said LaTrella Bell, owner of The Hobo Tavern.

Just two weeks after finally being able to reopen the doors at The Hobo Tavern, tragedy struck.

A fire tore through the backdoor, destroying the inside of the bar.

The fire department ruling the blaze as an accident.

“They found that there was an extension cord that had been burnt,” Bell said.

But Bell isn’t so sure, saying she believes someone threw something at the backdoor, causing the fire intentionally.

“Don’t understand why, how come. But the lord isn’t going to put more on me than I can handle,” Bell said.

The bar is a local watering hole to many in the area, like the Downed Bikers Association— who hosts meetings and get-togethers to benefit injured riders.

“Now we don’t have a place to come and hang out all the time. It was pretty tough to see it,” said Shawn Lingenfelter, Downed Bikers Association member.

Bell just rents the space, but says she quickly found out the building owner doesn’t have insurance to cover the damages.

“The whole inside has to be gutted completely. The outside does have some structural damage that we are gonna have to replace. Got lots of painting that’s gonna be done,” Bell said.

Bell says she’ll have to fix up the place out of pocket.

While she she may have her work cut out for her, she says she won’t give up until the drinks are able to start flowing again at the Tavern.

“It’s been here since 1966 as a bar,” Bell said. “It’s always been a little home bar. For me to get it, and then this happen, I have no choice but to rebuild it because that’s who I am.”

Bell says sadly she also lost a dog in the blaze.

Some of the members of the Downed Bikers Association are currently working to help out, looking for donations of scrap metal, wood, and other materials for the remodel.

This weekend a poker run has also been organized to raise funds for the bar. For more information, visit The Hobo Tavern’s Facebook page.