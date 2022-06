SAN DIEGO, California (Storyful/KFOR) – Cheers and jeers rang out in the middle of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres.

A fan stormed the field at Petco Park in San Diego, California on June 23rd, which prompted both laughter and boos from the crowd. “Tackle him!” fans yelled.

After the fan was swept off the field, the Phillies won the game 6 to 2.