(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell has announced the return of a “beloved” former food item — but it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of.

After a seven-year absence from the menu, Taco Bell will be selling Klondike Choco Tacos at select locations in Southern California and Wisconsin, the chain announced. The promotion began on Thursday, and testing is scheduled for “a limited time while supplies last,” according to Taco Bell.

The Choco Taco, a novelty dessert item featuring a chocolate wafer “shell” encasing fudge-swirled ice cream, has been available to consumers in some form or another since 1984. (Taco Bell)

The Choco Taco, a novelty dessert item featuring fudge-swirled ice cream encased in a chocolate wafer “shell,” has continuously been available to consumers in some form or another since the mid-’80s, largely at convenience stores or ice cream trucks. The brand later partnered with Taco Bell to begin offering Choco Tacos at its restaurants, although they eventually disappeared from Taco Bell’s menus in 2015.

“We’re excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, in a press release. “To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven-year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit.”

The return of the Choco Taco on Taco Bell’s menu also marks Klondike’s 100th anniversary, according to the release.

Customers can currently order a Choco Taco for $2.99 (plus tax) at select Taco Bell locations in Southern California and the Milwaukee area.

Taco Bell has not revealed plans to expand its Choco Taco rollout to nationwide restaurants, but a representative for the chain told Nexstar that it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

“You never know,” the spokesperson said, ”sometimes Taco Bell’s test items become a staple item on the menu.”