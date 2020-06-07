Taking precautions against COVID-19 at protests

“That might be a little tricky to do if you’re marching along side a large group of people, but it’s just being aware of where you’re standing, if you see someone coughing or sneezing, immediately distance yourself,” Knighten said.
If you’re feeling sick yourself, stay home.
Knighten says Oklahoma is doing okay compared to more densely densely populated areas.
That also applies to disparities in health. Unfortunately, those of lower socio-economic statuses and minority groups are more at risk. However, in Oklahoma, white males have been impacted more by the virus.
“Even outside of this pandemic, African Americans and other minority groups, they do have higher rates of some of the diseases that unfortunately, if you have diabetes, if you have heart disease, those are some of the top diseases that you can be at risk for developing severe COVID complications,” Knighten said.
OCCHD says they’re preparing for the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, and the main concern would be having it coincide with flu season.