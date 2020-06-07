Taking precautions against COVID-19 at protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says while Oklahoma is in a downward trend of hospitalizations and positive COVID-19 cases, we’re not out of the woods yet.

While people have been gathering in large groups for protests across the state, OCCHD says it’s hard to predict if that will cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“W e can’t predict that any one instance or any one gathering is going to cause a spike. It really just depends if the virus is present a particular gathering, if there are multiple people at a particular gathering that might be positive and may be either symptomatic or asymptomatic,” Ltoya Knighten, chief of government affairs at OCCHD, said. Oklahoma is in Phase 3 of reopening, which means people can gather in larger numbers. Knighten says people should still wear masks at gatherings and when you can, stay six feet apart. “That might be a little tricky to do if you’re marching along side a large group of people, but it’s just being aware of where you’re standing, if you see someone coughing or sneezing, immediately distance yourself,” Knighten said. If you’re feeling sick yourself, stay home. Knighten says Oklahoma is doing okay compared to more densely densely populated areas. That also applies to disparities in health. Unfortunately, those of lower socio-economic statuses and minority groups are more at risk. However, in Oklahoma, white males have been impacted more by the virus. “Even outside of this pandemic, African Americans and other minority groups, they do have higher rates of some of the diseases that unfortunately, if you have diabetes, if you have heart disease, those are some of the top diseases that you can be at risk for developing severe COVID complications,” Knighten said. OCCHD says they’re preparing for the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, and the main concern would be having it coincide with flu season.