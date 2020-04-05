Target and Walmart implement safety measures amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Target and Walmart put in measures to encourage social distancing for shoppers.

At Target, the amount of people allowed in the store at a time depends on the square footage. There are social distancing markers on the ground for people waiting outside.

When shopper Troy Duncan first saw the line, he didn't want to wait.

"I gave up because of that line," he said. He changed his mind as the line got shorter over time.

"I’m about to give it another shot since it’s shortening, because I need some stuff. I’m running out of things, and I’m hoping to find some toilet paper," Duncan said.

When shopper Scott Schuster saw the line, he was also a bit overwhelmed.

"[We were] just asking ourselves, 'is it worth going in to get what you need or just try and find another local place around here?'" he said. Schuster says he waited about 20 minutes in line, but isn't sure about going through the process every time he needs to buy things. "I may just try to do all my ordering online," he said. "I think the line is necessary, it’s just inconvenient, and it’s something we’re not used to, not being able to conveniently walk into the Super Target," Duncan said. Walmart has a similar policy; it's one-in-one-out, and they're allowing five customers in per 1,000 square feet.

They estimate it'll keep stores at around 20 percent capacity.

Target also says they're providing masks and gloves to all their employees.

