OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been interested in Asian cultures, you will not want to miss a fun event in Oklahoma City.

The Asia Society of Oklahoma will host the “Taste of Asia 2022” event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ, located at 2340 N.W. 50th St.

Organizers say visitors will be able to sample authentic food from various Asian cultures while enjoying cultural performances throughout the evening.

Tickets are $20 for adults over 11-years-old, and $15 for children.

Food tasting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, please call or text the numbers featured on the poster below.