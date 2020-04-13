Taxpayers start receiving stimulus money, IRS to launch tool so people know when to expect payment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) - The IRS deposited the first stimulus payments into taxpayers' bank accounts on Saturday.

"We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we'll continue issuing them as fast as we can," the IRS posted on Twitter.

Individuals making less than $75,000 will get $1,200. Couples making less than $150,000 will get $2,400 with $500 for each child.

"They cap out at $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for married couples, so you’ll get something, but it won’t be that full $1,200 or $2,400 at those lower AGIs, adjusted gross incomes," Travis Watkins with Travis Watkins Tax Resolution & Accounting said

"Once you get past $150,000 for your family income, it starts dwindling off. By the time you get to $200,000, any of those Americans, $200,000 of income and up will not receive a check," Sen. James Lankford said

Soon there won't be so much guessing as to when that money will come. The IRS is launching a tool so people can see the date that money is expected to be deposited or mailed.

If you filed in 2018 or 2019 and have direct deposit set up, the money will go straight into your account. Otherwise, it could take longer for it to be mailed. If you didn't file 2018 or 2019, you can still apply to get a payment. For more information from the IRS, click here.