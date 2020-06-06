Tecumseh officer arrested, potentially facing charges alongside wife

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tecumseh police officer and his wife were booked into the Pottawatomie County jail on Thursday night. They’re potentially facing charges of blackmail and conspiracy.

“Jeff has been a police officer with us for several years – approximately four or more years,” said Chief J.R. Kidney, Tecumseh Police Department.

Tecumseh Police Sgt. Jeff Henderson and his wife Lindsey Henderson were taken into custody on Thursday night.

“Around 8 o’clock we had an officer that was arrested. It was from an ongoing investigation of a report of a burglary with possibly some misconduct from officers of the Tecumseh Police Department,” Kidney said.

The police report went into detail, saying a Tecumseh officer received a call from Jeff, who was off duty at the time. Jeff said his wife, Lindsey, was on her way to her mother’s house, located near 1st and Walnut in Tecumseh.

Jeff told the officer that “Lindsey’s mother, Joann Williams, had ‘skipped’ town” and “several abandoned animals had already been rescued from the residence.”

That officer then went to meet Lindsey at the house.

Lindsey told the officer “she had ‘permission’ from her aunt (the property owner…) to enter the residence by any means necessary to remove the animals.”

That officer, along with another, “removed a window unit while Lindsey climbed through the window.”

The officer reported “Lindsey exited the residence with a cat.”

“That family then came in and reported it to us on Wednesday, June 3rd,” Kidney said.

The reporting party is Lindsey’s mother, and the homeowner, Vivian Thorton, said “she did not give Lindsey permission to enter the residence.”

Williams reported “the residence was not abandoned.” She was only gone Sunday night. And “when she returned home, her house was ransacked and jewelry was missing, along with a dog.”

Williams says she also received a contract from her daughter and felt she was being black mailed.

“After interviews last night with some of the suspects involved, our officer Sgt. Jeff Henderson, and his wife Lindsey Henderson were arrested and taken to the Pottawatomie County jail,” Kidney said,

That contract prepared by Lindsey, was for Williams to sign to get her dog back.

It had allegedly been reviewed by Sergeant Henderson.

As of last check, the two are out of jail and the District Attorney is deciding how the case will move forward. We have called the D.A. and so far have not heard back.