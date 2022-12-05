ROCHESTER, New York (KFOR/Storyful) – A teenager was captured on security camera “trying to do a burnout,” when he went full circle and plowed into a gas pump, causing an explosion.

Unharmed, the 18-year-old then drove off, but was later arrested by officers from the GATES Police Department. Officers say a witness got a partial plate number to the Mercury Marquis.

When authorities ran the partial plate and make of the vehicle, they were led to the home of Ryan Odell in Ogden, New York, whose Mercury Marquis was located with front end damage.

After admitting to the offenses, Odell was charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.