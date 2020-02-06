Teen girl home alone when house fire ignites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teenage girl was home by herself when her house caught on fire.

The fire ignited Wednesday evening at NW 67th and Portland.

The teen heard strange noises from the attic. So, she called her father at work. He told her to get out of the house and go to a neighbor's residence across the street.

When the teen got outside, she could see smoke coming from the garage.

The teen alerted neighbors, and they called 9-1-1.

Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The garage of the residence sustained extensive damage.

No further information was released.