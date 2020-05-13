Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall with Oklahoma Congressional Delegation

Teen involved in New York City beating of 15-year-old girl over Air Jordans shot dead

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (KRON) – A teen boy accused of being part of a mob caught on camera beating a young girl and robbing her of her Air Jordan shoes in Brooklyn back in March was shot dead on Tuesday, local authorities said.

According to the New York Police Department, 16-year-old Tyquan Howard was shot in front of a building in Brooklyn and died at a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to release any details on what may have led to the shooting; no arrests have been made.

Howard was arrested and charged with gang assault in connection with the brutal assault of the 15-year-old girl back in March.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter