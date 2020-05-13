Teen involved in New York City beating of 15-year-old girl over Air Jordans shot dead

NEW YORK (KRON) – A teen boy accused of being part of a mob caught on camera beating a young girl and robbing her of her Air Jordan shoes in Brooklyn back in March was shot dead on Tuesday, local authorities said.

According to the New York Police Department, 16-year-old Tyquan Howard was shot in front of a building in Brooklyn and died at a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to release any details on what may have led to the shooting; no arrests have been made.

Howard was arrested and charged with gang assault in connection with the brutal assault of the 15-year-old girl back in March.