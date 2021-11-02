Teen killed while trick-or-treating had just become an organ donor

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Wyatt Lobato had just gotten his permit to drive. When asked if he wanted to become an organ donor, he wasn’t sure what that even meant.

Little did he know that on Halloween night, his organs would be going to as many as 80 people.

Lobato, 15, was killed in a Colorado suburb while trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to his family. The coroner’s office has not yet released an official identity.

“He was a really good person and didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He never did anything harmful to anybody. He always helped lighten the mood,” said his mother, Natalie Hernandez.

Lobato’s family said he couldn’t wait to hang out with his friends on Halloween. While trick-or-treating in Aurora, police say he had stepped out into traffic when the driver of a car struck and killed him.

Police said the driver of the car was not speeding and stopped after the crash.

Lobato’s family described him as a free spirit and a lover of nature. He loved to joke around and help friends.

“His smile. You could never forget it. His smile is implanted in your head forever,” said his brother, Vaughan.

Lobato was a sophomore at Smoky Hill High School. His brother is a senior there.

“He was here for a reason. He was a gift. He was someone you can’t even describe in words. You can’t describe a person like him,” his mother said

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses and erect a bench in his name.