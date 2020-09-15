Teen recovering after accidentally shooting self in the leg

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An early morning shooting landed one teenager in the hospital.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Western and Hefner.

“‘Pow pow,’ that’s all we heard,” said neighbor Quenitia Stephens.

Moments after stumbling out of bed, Stephens says she found her 14-year-old neighbor covered in blood.

“I just ran and got something to hold pressure on there. I got a baby’s blanket and put it right there,” said Stephens.

Neighbors first thought somebody shot into the apartment, but police say the gunfire came from inside.

“It turns out through the course of the investigation, the officers have the learned the victim accidentally shot himself in the leg,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with OKCPD.

Regardless of the nature of this shooting, Stephens says as a mother she went straight into rescue mode when she heard gunfire.

“All I could think about is I got kids and so all I could think about was I’m right here I’m mommy duty right now,” said Stephens.

Neighbors tell KFOR this isn’t the first time they’ve heard gun shots near the apartment.

“Shootings have been happening out here throughout the week,” said neighbor Margella Gamble.

They now want security ramped up at the complex.

In the meantime, they’re thankful the teenager will survive.

“Could you imagine if the baby died?” said Stephens, “I can’t imagine … I can’t imagine … it just does something to my soul” she said.

Police reports say the renter of the apartment was upstairs in the shower when the gun went off.

She told police she would not have allowed the 14-year-old to have a gun in her house.