Teen reels in near-record bluegill in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An east Oklahoma teen reels in a near state record bluegill weighing in at 2 pounds 5 ounces.
13-year-old Joshua Thomas caught the whopper from a private pond near Tahlequah, said Department of Wildlife Conservation Facebook post.
The bluegill almost beat the current state record held by Tom Shorter in 1987. Shorter’s fish was 2 pounds 6.4 ounces.
