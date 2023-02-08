LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (KFOR/Storyful) – Three teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they threw a lit Molotov cocktail at an elementary school in Lexington County, South Carolina.

“They climbed up on top of the school and threw the device on the parking lot, which caused an explosion,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon stated.

“Based on information during their investigation and interviews with the suspects, the three took a sealed Mason jar containing gasoline that featured a T-shirt as a fuse to Pleasant Hill Elementary School,” Koon stated.

Dylan Hank Maples (left), Ted William Miller (right). Photos: Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept.

The third teen is a minor and his name has not been released.

Deputies say three teens turned themselves in after seeing news coverage of the incident.

Dylan Maples, 19, Ted Miller, 18, and an underage teen whose identity has not been released were all charged with possession of an explosive device.