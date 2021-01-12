Temporary restraining order on Gov. Stitt’s 11 p.m. bar closure executive order extended to July

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The temporary restraining order on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order requiring bars to close at 11 p.m., has been extended to the summer.

A District Court of Oklahoma County judge extended the restraining order to July 6, allowing bars to remain open until 11 p.m.

July 6 is the date set for the temporary restraining order to be reviewed.

Stitt ordered that all bars close by 11 p.m. through the Seventh Amended Executive Order 2020-20, issued on Nov. 16, and the Eighth Amended Executive Order 2020-20, issued on Dec. 14.

The below section of the executive order concerns bars and restaurants:

Stitt’s executive order

Redneck Yacht Club owner Daniel Capps brought a lawsuit against Stitt.

Judge Susan Stallings temporarily restrained Stitt from enforcing the executive order as it pertains to bars closing by 11 p.m.

Stallings ruled in December that Capps, represented by attorney Frank Urbanic, showed “clear and convincing” evidence of the following:

the likelihood of success on the merits; irreparable harm to the Plaintiffs if relief is denied; the threatened harm outweighs the harm Defendants will suffer under a temporary restraining order; and the injunction is in the public interest.

Stitt issued the following statement in December in response to the ruling:

“I am disappointed in today’s ruling, because my first priority as governor is to protect the health and lives of all Oklahomans. Many other states have closed bars completely and banned indoor dining while my Executive Order maintains the right balance between protecting public health and keeping businesses open safely. We look forward to making our case at the hearing on Dec. 30.” GOV. KEVIN STITT