OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Tenants at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are saying they’ve reached their boiling point. Many living at Wedgewood Village Apartment Homes claim that since last year, their water’s been cut off multiple times a month and that apartment management won’t fix the problem.

“I’ve had days where I’m waking up, need to hop in the shower, and ugh! Ain’t got no shower,” complained tenant Zachary Goza. “That kind of sets me in a different type of mindset to set up for the day. It’s very disabling.”

The inconveniences of constant water shut offs are never-ending, according to him and many others who live at the apartment complex located at 4101 Northwest Expressway near NW 63rd street.

“Sometimes we don’t get full warning,” said tenant Ebony Jagers. “It’s off and you’re like, ‘oh, okay, well, I won’t be cooking right now.’ There’s really nothing we can do about it. I mean, I’ve gone to management, I’ve gone to upper management about the issue. We don’t get any results.”

KFOR asked Jagers on Thursday how often the complex turns the water off.

“Weekly, if not every other day we’re getting emails about there being a water shut off,” she said. “We literally got an email today. There’s going to be a water shut off tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. So, I mean, I just keep my fingers crossed and hope it’s back on about 12.”

Tenants note that along with this expected shut off Friday morning, they also had a shut off on Thursday.

And even more frustratingly, several of them told KFOR they haven’t gotten a proper explanation of what the problem is or when it’ll be fixed.

“It’s an inconvenience,” Jagers said. “It’s very unfortunate. I myself have a service animal and I feel like not only is it not fair to us, but it’s also not fair to them. I mean, it’s just really inconvenient. And then to really get no answers about why they can’t fix it, it’s unfortunate. It’s really unfortunate.”

Goza wonders what’s the point of paying more than $800 dollars a month for rent if this is how they have to keep living.

“We’re still paying premiums, but outdated features,” he said. “But understand the livelihood that you’re taking from people when they’re living there day-to-day and they can’t do it properly. It gets to a boiling point.”

Nichole Hampton, the Regional Property Manager for Vesta Realty in Tulsa, sent KFOR this statement on the problem Thursday.

“We understand this service disruption is frustrating for our residents and we are committed to limiting the frequency and duration in which they happen.

Wedgewood Village was built in 1974 which unfortunately means that water shut-off valves are located at the main feeding the entire property. It was not until later that developers began installing shut-off valves by building and/or unit. In a situation where there is no water shut-off valve for a specific building and there is a need for the water to be off for repair, we are forced to shut it off momentarily for the property. When it is an emergency situation that cannot wait, we send a text and email to all residents to inform them that the water will be off momentarily for an emergency repair. When it is not as urgent, we ensure we give proper notice and do our best to schedule it during an opportune time of the day.

Over the past year, we have spent over $100,000 updating the plumbing at Wedgewood and that includes adding shut-off valves by building in order to alleviate this scenario described above. We will continue to make more improvements for our residents as the days, weeks, and months go on as we strive to provide them with the best experience possible.

The property does have an open-door policy when it comes to any issues or concerns that our residents have. We are more than happy to provide any information requested by our residents.”