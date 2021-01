Tennessee transfer running back Eric Gray will continue his college career at Oklahoma.

Gray reportedly picked the Sooners over Texas. Gray, a sophomore last season, had 157 carries, 772 yards and four touchdowns for the Vols in 2020.

Gray was the first ever three time winner of the Mr. Football Award in Tennessee in high school. Gray was a four star recruit out of Memphis. He joins offensive lineman Wanya Morris and Key Lawrence, also Tennessee transfers, in Norman next fall.