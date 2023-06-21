TURLOCK, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – “He’s trying to kill my mom,” a 12-year-old caller told a 911 dispatcher in Turlock, California about the armed man who allegedly kidnapped his mother. Law enforcement raced to the scene and captured on camera the moment the boy’s mother was freed.

Video at the top of this story shows multiple vantage points, as the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office rescued the 30-year-old mother on June 18.

Deputies say Angel Primitivo Garcia, 22, had been in a previous relationship with the mother, and is the father of the caller’s younger brother.

Garcia is accused of taking off with the woman, but was forced to stop on a bridge due to construction barriers, allowing law enforcement to move in.

The woman is heard sobbing in the video after Garcia surrendered and was handcuffed. Fortunately, she suffered only minor scratches and bruises.

Garcia faces charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, domestic violence, child endangerment, burglary, criminal threats and brandishing a replica firearm.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail with a bail of $495,000.