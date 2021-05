Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins’ dream has come true. Jenkins was selected 39th overall by the Chicago Bears.

Jenkins was projected as a first round pick, but slid to the early second. The Bears traded with Carolina to move up to the 39th pick to select him. Jenkins was the first Big 12 player taken in the 2021 draft.

Jenkins becomes the first OSU offensive lineman drafted since Russell Okung in 2010. He’s also the highest Poke drafted since Emmanuel Ogbah in 2016.