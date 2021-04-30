Texas man convicted of stomping Oklahoma woman to death

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man accused of stomping an Oklahoma woman to death has been found guilty of her murder.

In April of 2018, Norman police were called to an apartment complex near the University of Oklahoma following a medical call.

“Norman police were called to a report of a body or a deceased female in the 2800 block of Dewey Avenue,” Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department, said in 2018.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman dead at the scene.

Woman’s body found in Norman

Family members told KFOR the victim was 27-year-old Brittani Rose Young. Police say Young died from apparent trauma to the head.

Brittani Young

Officials quickly identified Joseph Alliniece as a suspect.

“It’s been determined based on information from witnesses, that the suspect, 29-year-old Joseph Alliniece stomped the victim’s head with his foot while she lay on the floor,” Jensen said.

A witness told investigators that Young appeared “lifeless” as Alliniece stomped on her head several times before leaving the scene.

In court documents, Alliniece says he has no recollection of what happened the day Young died.

Joseph Alliniece

Earlier this week, Alliniece was convicted for first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping.

Now, jurors will decide whether he will be sentenced to death for the crime.