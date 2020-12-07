Texas officials disagree on whether wild animal killed man

LIPAN, Texas (AP) — Texas wildlife officials on Sunday said there was no evidence that a mountain lion or any wild animal killed a 28-year-old man, disputing a medical examiner’s preliminary finding in the case.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday posted on Facebook: “It appears we have two conflicting reports from two agencies that are experts in their field.” The sheriff’s office said it will wait for the final autopsy report but that for now officials are standing by the preliminary finding from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, which ruled out a suicide and a homicide.

