Texas student thwarts abduction by asking about ‘safe word’

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas family is spreading the word after a man attempted to abduct their 13-year-old son.

Seventh-grader Daniel Whitecloud says a stranger pulled up to him as he was walking home this week.

The teen says the man told him his mother sent him to pick Daniel up from school.

Daniel asked for his family’s “safe code,” a password his mother gave him for situations like this one.

And the man didn’t know it.

“I thought he was going to get out of the car to try and snatch me, so I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is it,'” Whitecloud said.

The stranger took off, and Daniel hurried home and called Georgetown police. They applauded the family for being prepared and want other families to do the same.

“I’m glad that we were prepared for it, but I am terrified that it might happen again, or that it might happen to somebody else,” his mother Adrianna Eldredge said.

Daniel described the suspect as a clean-shaven, Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s. He was driving a black, box-shaped Honda.