Texas teen killed in Choctaw County crash

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a Clarksville, Texas teen was killed on a highway near Hugo, Oklahoma in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the report, 18-year-old Adrian Jamerson was driving north bound on US Highway 271 just before 5 a.m. on Saturday when he departed the roadway to left, over-corrected and departed the roadway to right, and struck a fence.

After striking the fence Jamerson’s Toyota Tacoma overturned approximately 1 and 1/2 times coming to rest on its roof. Jamerson himself was ejected through a window.

Officials say that while airbags and seatbelts were equipped, neither were deployed or in use at the time of the accident.

The cause of this incident is under investigation.

Recent Headlines: