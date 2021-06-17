Texas veterinarian accused of animal cruelty after boarded dog dies

5-year-old Jax had to be euthanized after staying at a Taylor vet hospital (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A Texas veterinarian is accused of animal cruelty after an English bulldog boarded at her clinic had to be euthanized.

The owners of 5-year-old Jax said he was healthy when they dropped him off at the Animal Wellness Hospital in Taylor, Texas, on March 13.

Surveillance video from that day showed he was fine. When they picked him up on March 20, he had sores all over his body, including ones that had progressed to holes in his skin.

He couldn’t walk and was covered in urine, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said. The owners rushed him to another vet that day, but he had to be euthanized.

Detectives searched the veterinary hospital and “found strong, foul odors, feces, urine puddles, urine-soaked clothing, uncapped used syringes, and loose medications.” They said animals were being boarded under those conditions as well as with a lack of food and water.

Officials removed animals from the clinic and, while some were initially taken to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, all were reunited with their owners.

Dr. Dana R Boehm, the clinic’s owner, turned herself in to the Travis County Jail on Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, she had bonded out.

KXAN left her a message but did not immediately get a response.