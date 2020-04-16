Text scam claims you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, police say

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WXIN) — You should always be careful what you click on when you get a text message, and that’s especially true during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Thomaston Police Department in Maine, scammers are sending out what appears to be an urgent text telling people about possible exposure to someone with COVID-19.

The text tells the recipient they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It then advises them to self-quarantine and tells them to click a link for more information.

The link is likely a phishing attempt to get the recipient’s information, police said. The department warned against clicking on the link — or any other links received via text.

The message itself did not come from an official agency.

“It is, however, a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The post continued, “The virus is not the only invisible enemy. Be vigilant against all threats!”

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter