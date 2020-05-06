TFCU delivers 1k handmade masks to Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Federal Credit Union (TFCU) recently delivered 1,000 handmade masks to The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine in Oklahoma City.

“Children’s Hospital Foundation has had a relationship with Tinker Federal Credit Union for more than 20 years, and for TFCU employees to put in so many hours to donate 1,000 masks, that makes it even more special,” said Kathy McCracken, Executive Director of Children’s Hospital Foundation.

TFCU employees and volunteers sewed the masks while working from home during the pandemic.

“It felt good to know we were able to have a small impact, no matter how tiny,” said Dave Willis, TFCU EVP and Chief Operations Officer. “If we all can make a million tiny gestures, it might make one huge difference. Thank you to all the sewing team and staff that are making this happen.”

They also provided over 1,600 masks for TFCU employees working in the branches and corporate office.