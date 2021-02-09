‘Thank God for letting me see’ Sanitation worker recalls mind blowing moment he spotted vehicle of New Iberia kidnapping suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Two sanitation workers are being called heroes for bringing an Amber Alert to a happy end.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 10-year-old Jalisa lasalle of New Iberia. In addition to her description, the alert included a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Two sanitation workers say they were driving their normal route on a rural road in St. Martin Parish when they spotted the vehicle.

“Me and Brandon Antonie both seen it. I told him that’s the car,” Merrick said.

The suspect’s arrest was captured on video and posted to social media by waste management workers Dion Merrick and Brandon Antonie.

“Once I noticed the silver Nissan, I backed up and blocked him in. I called 911 and they answered and said we have an officer minutes away. Before I could hang up the phone, the officer was there,” Merrick stated.

Michael Sereal, 33 of New Iberia was arrested.

He was taken into custody and transferred to the New Iberia Police Department.

“They got the guy. The little girl was on the back seat safe. Thank God she was alive and everything,” Merrick added.

Police did not elaborate on the 10-year-old’s condition but did say she was found, and is safe.

Merrick says it’s amazing he even remembered the vehicle description police issued.

“I just thank God for letting me see and realize that car.”



Sereal, a registered sex offender, is facing aggravated kidnapping charges.