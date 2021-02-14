The Bucks Stop Here: OKC Takes Down Milwaukee 114-109 to Snap Skid

OKC entered their showdown with Milwaukee on a three game slide. But to beat the Bucks, the Thunder would have to do that without SGA for a third straight game.

OKC got off to as cold a start as it is in the city with the six degree temperature. Milwaukee started the game on a 13-3 run spurred by a pair of Khris Middleton jumpers. Middleton battled foul trouble, but ended up with 23.

OKC then went on a 10-0 run which was sparked by Lu Dort draining a three. He finished with 19. One of four players in double figures for the Thunder. It was tied at 24 after one.

In the second, Daris Bazley started cooking. He hit a three, a tough layup and a steal with a reverse slam to help OKC to a 52-41 lead at the half.

In the third, Al Horford drove baseline for a massive jam. Horford added 20 points and nine boards. Bobby Portis was part of a 40 point outburst in the third which helped Milwaukee eventually take the lead. Portis had 21 off the bench.

The Thunder got a huge slam in transition from Bazley in the fourth. He had 18. But every time OKC did something Dante DiVincenzo had an answer. He poured in 17. He tied it at 101.

But with Milwaukee trailing by four with under a minute to play, the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a tip in to pull the Bucks within two. He had a game high 24 points. But Justin Jackson wouldn’t be denied. Making his second start, he hit a massive three to give the Thunder a 112-107 lead. Jackson had 22 points.

The Thunder took down the second ranked team in the east, 114-109. The win snaps the Thunder’s three game slide. OKC moved to 6-3 against the East this season. Next up for the Thunder, they host the Blazers on Tuesday.