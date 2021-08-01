The fastest-selling car in each state in June

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply and dealers are forced to maintain tight inventory levels,
Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in June 2021, iSeeCars.com found that the average new car took 41.7 days to sell and the average used car took 34.5 days to sell. New cars sold nearly a week faster than in May, when the average was 47.1 days, and used cars sold slightly faster compared to 34.8 days during the same time period.
iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and disappeared the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:
Fastest-Selling New Cars by State
What were June’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State in June
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Toyota RAV4
|4.2
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arizona
|Toyota Tacoma
|5.7
|Arkansas
|Cadillac Escalade
|3.9
|California
|Subaru Crosstrek
|3.8
|Colorado
|BMW X5
|4.9
|Connecticut
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|14.4
|Delaware
|Toyota Tacoma
|5.3
|Florida
|Kia Telluride
|5.1
|Georgia
|Toyota RAV4
|5.3
|Hawaii
|Subaru Crosstrek
|2.9
|Idaho
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|14.0
|Illinois
|INFINITI QX50
|7.4
|Indiana
|Kia Telluride
|3.7
|Iowa
|Kia Telluride
|4.9
|Kansas
|Kia Telluride
|1.3
|Kentucky
|GMC Sierra 1500
|6.9
|Louisiana
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|3.9
|Maine
|Hyundai Kona
|22.7
|Maryland
|Subaru Ascent
|8.7
|Massachusetts
|Toyota RAV4
|7.2
|Michigan
|Jeep Wrangler 4xe
|3.4
|Minnesota
|Hyundai Palisade
|9.7
|Mississippi
|Kia Telluride
|4.3
|Missouri
|Cadillac Escalade
|4.0
|Montana
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|8.3
|Nebraska
|Subaru Ascent
|7.2
|Nevada
|Chevrolet Traverse
|4.9
|New Hampshire
|GMC Sierra 1500
|6.3
|New Jersey
|Kia Seltos
|8.0
|New Mexico
|Nissan Sentra
|8.4
|New York
|Jeep Wrangler 4xe
|5.7
|North Carolina
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|4.5
|North Dakota
|Toyota RAV4
|11.4
|Ohio
|Toyota Sienna
|4.8
|Oklahoma
|Toyota RAV4
|3.5
|Oregon
|Subaru Crosstrek
|5.1
|Pennsylvania
|Cadillac Escalade
|5.1
|Rhode Island
|Subaru Ascent
|4.3
|South Carolina
|Subaru Outback
|5.2
|South Dakota
|Hyundai Palisade
|10.4
|Tennessee
|Subaru Ascent
|4.9
|Texas
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|4.4
|Utah
|Hyundai Palisade
|6.8
|Vermont
|Toyota RAV4
|3.6
|Virginia
|Subaru Ascent
|5.9
|Washington
|Toyota Tundra
|9.2
|West Virginia
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|7.1
|Wisconsin
|Hyundai Palisade
|6.7
|Wyoming
|–
|–
- The fastest-selling new car in the most states with six is the Toyota RAV4.
- The second fastest-selling new car in the most states is a tie between the Kia Telluride and the Subaru Ascent in five states.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 40 states.
- New Mexico is the only state with a sedan as the fastest seller with the Nissan Sentra.
- Ohio is the only state with a minivan as the fastest seller with the Toyota Sienna
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Kia Telluride in Kansas at 1.3 days.
Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State
Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:
|Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Ford Mustang
|14.8
|Alaska
|Subaru Forester
|6.7
|Arkansas
|Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
|7.4
|Arizona
|Kia Forte
|20.8
|California
|Mini Convertible
|14.0
|Colorado
|Tesla Model 3
|11.6
|Connecticut
|Subaru Ascent
|16.7
|Delaware
|Toyota 4Runner
|14.0
|Florida
|Lexus RX 450h
|15.2
|Georgia
|Tesla Model 3
|12.2
|Hawaii
|BMW X3
|14.5
|Iowa
|Chrysler Pacifica
|14.8
|Idaho
|Honda Accord Hybrid
|15.5
|Illinois
|Subaru Ascent
|14.7
|Indiana
|Chevrolet Suburban
|21.4
|Kansas
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|22.0
|Kentucky
|Hyundai Accent
|19.3
|Louisiana
|Mazda Mazda6
|14.9
|Massachusetts
|Subaru WRX
|16.8
|Maryland
|Tesla Model 3
|8.5
|Maine
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|14.7
|Michigan
|Subaru WRX
|15.1
|Minnesota
|Subaru WRX
|19.4
|Missouri
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|18.1
|Mississippi
|Toyota Prius
|14.6
|Montana
|Toyota Tacoma
|22.1
|North Carolina
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|17.3
|North Dakota
|Subaru Ascent
|12.6
|Nebraska
|Honda Civic
|11.4
|New Hampshire
|Lexus LS 500
|18.0
|New Jersey
|Honda Civic
|18.1
|New Mexico
|Tesla Model 3
|12.1
|Nevada
|MINI Countryman
|9.3
|New York
|Honda Civic
|22.2
|Ohio
|Tesla Model 3
|13.8
|Oklahoma
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|12.9
|Oregon
|Toyota RAV4
|19.5
|Pennsylvania
|Kia Telluride
|13.4
|Rhode Island
|Toyota Camry
|15.1
|South Carolina
|Mazda Mazda6
|15.0
|South Dakota
|Jeep Compass
|38.3
|Tennessee
|Chevrolet Corvette
|14.0
|Texas
|Tesla Model 3
|12.5
|Utah
|Tesla Model 3
|13.4
|Virginia
|Toyota Highlander
|19.7
|Vermont
|BMW 2 Series
|16.0
|Washington
|Tesla Model X
|18.6
|Wisconsin
|Subaru WRX
|11.8
|West Virginia
|Chevrolet Corvette
|18.5
|Wyoming
|Toyota Tacoma
|29.9
- The Tesla Model 3 is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with seven.
- Sedans are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 21 states.
- The fastest-selling used car across all states is the Subaru Forester in Alaska at 6.7 days.
What does this mean for car shoppers? Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might
have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. Vehicle inventory is expected to remain constrained for the remainder of 2021, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers should act quickly when they see their desired car for sale.
More from iSeeCars.com
- Fastest-Selling New and Used Cars in June
- Car Buying Vs. Leasing: Which is Better?
- Best Gas Mileage Cars
About iSeeCars.com
iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $282 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
This article, the June’s Fastest-Selling Vehicles in Each State originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.