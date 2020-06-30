The Oklahoma City-County Health Depart. to increase COVID-19 testing by switching 2 locations to curbside-only

Medical staff from myCovidMD provide free COVID-19 virus antibody testing in observance of Juneteenth at the Faith Central Bible Church, in the predominately African American city of Inglewood, California on June 19, 2020 (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) says its north and south Oklahoma City health clinic locations will temporarily close and move to curbside-only testing until further notice.

The buildings will remain open as OU Physicians will continue to see patients.



“We continue to see increased demand for COVID-19 testing at our north and south locations,” said LToya Knighten, chief of government affairs for OCCHD. “Temporarily closing our clinics will give us more staff resources to dedicate to COVID-19 testing, as we’re able to test more individuals by expanding the hours tests are provided each day”, Knighten added.



The OCCHD west clinic will continue to see patients.



Appointment Line and Testing site changes

Beginning Monday, July 6, OCCHD will offer appointment-only curbside COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning July 6, individuals can call the nurse triage line at 405-425-4489 to receive an appointment.



OCCHD COVID-19 Testing

Due to the holiday and labs not running COVID-19 tests on July 3, appointments for tests will not be made Friday, July 3. The appointment line will resume scheduling appointments for COVID-19 testing Monday, July 6.



OCCHD Curbside COVID-19 Testing

Beginning July 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

OCCHD North 2700 NE 63rd, OKC, OK

OCCHD South 6728 S. Hudson, OKC, OK

OCCHD COVID-19 Appointment Line

Closed Friday, July 3

Resumes Monday, July 6 at 8 a.m.