The Pride of Oklahoma marching band suspends activities after member tests positive for COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the University of Oklahoma say that the marching band’s activities have been suspended until further notice after one of its members tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of classes.
According to OU Daily, director of the Pride of Oklahoma, Brian Britt says that while no future events have been cancelled for now, all Pride activities have been suspended until the band can determine how many members may have been in close contact with the individual
The Pride’s schedule is currently limited to at-home games with only 25 percent attendance.
