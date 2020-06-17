The Rev. Al Sharpton to speak during Juneteenth celebration in Tulsa

The funeral for the “Queen of Soul,” who died August 16 at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, got underway Friday morning at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Rev. Al Sharpton, a well-known activist for the rights of black people, is coming to Tulsa Friday to honor Juneteenth and call for reform within police departments across the nation.

The organizers of I, too, am America: Juneteenth for Justice announced that Sharpton will be the headline speaker for the first day of Juneteenth celebrations this Friday, according to a news release issued by Sarah Gray with Oklahoma Future Fund.

The event will be held outdoors at 700 N. Greenwood Ave., in Tulsa, and will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Sharpton will attend as the guest of the family of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by Tulsa police in 2016.

“In steadfast solidarity with the Greenwood community in their calls for justice for Terence Crutcher, Joshua Barre, Joshua Harvey and every victim of police brutality in Tulsa and across the nation, Rev. Sharpton will call for sweeping reforms within the Tulsa Police Department and nationwide. Frustrations with watered-down national, state and local efforts disguised as reform have spurred increased calls-to-action,” Gray said in the news release.

Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of Slavery in the United States, is this Friday.

June of this year also marks 99 years since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in which white mobs murdered hundreds of black people within the prosperous Greenwood district and burned down the enclave famously known as Black Wall Street.

“Up to 300 Black people were murdered, 35 square blocks were burned to the ground, and scores of businesses were destroyed. Although it has been called one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history, no one was ever charged with a crime for the violence or compensated for the loss of life and economic devastation,” Gray said.

Friday’s event will honor Greenwood’s history and resilience while bringing awareness to ongoing racial disparities, according to Gray.

“Greenwood community organizers are calling for ending structural racism in the city, including Tulsa’s epidemic of racially biased and abusive policing. Recently, a top Tulsa police official said in an interview that police shoot Blacks “less than we probably ought to.” That same week, a disturbing video captured Tulsa police violently detaining two young Black boys for allegedly jaywalking on a street with no sidewalks,” Gray said in the news release.

Sharpton’s presence in Tulsa will come a day before President Donald Trump’s rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday.

Trump originally scheduled his rally for Friday, but moved it to Saturday after he was widely criticized for scheduling the rally on Juneteenth in the city where hundreds of black people were massacred 99 years before.

Massive protests against police brutality have occurred in the United States and across the world since the death of George Floyd, who died as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin bore his knee down against the back of Floyd’s neck.

Protesters are demanding reform within police departments. Sharpton, on Friday, will call for reform.

“The Reverend will speak at the Juneteenth commemoration and call on all Americans to join the Black community in the ongoing, centuries-long fight for justice and reform,” Gray said.

The celebration was originally scheduled for just Friday, but has been extended through Saturday due to growing interest among community members.

Event organizers are taking precautions to ensure attendees are safe from COVID-19.

“Special provisions have been implemented to prevent COVID-19 transmission, including over 20,000 reusable masks to be provided to all attendees, hand sanitizing stations, guest education, specially trained volunteers, and social distancing measures. All attendees are very strongly encouraged to wear their mask and practice recommended social distancing practices at all times,” Gray said.

The event will include multiple speakers, live music and entertainment, poetry, a dedication ceremony and more. Food trucks and non-food vendors will be on hand, as well as a kid’s zone offering horse riding, field sports, tables games and free food for children.

