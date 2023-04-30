OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 19,000 runners from all 50 states and 17 countries descended upon Oklahoma City streets Sunday for the continuation of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon races with the relay, half-marathon and full marathon races.

Now in its 23rd year, six events take place throughout race weekend: Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K, 5-Person Relay Kids Marathon, and Senior Marathon.

This year, in a unique twist, the 2022 half-marathon winners, Al Maeder and Kristi Coleman were crowned the 2023 full marathon winners.

Andrew Leahey and Kristen Vaughan, both of Oklahoma City, were the male and female finishers for the half-marathon, respectively.

View the full list of results here.

“I always say this is the most meaningful marathon in the United States, and we ask something of our participants: we want them to remember those who were killed [in the Oklahoma City bombing], those who survived and those who were changed forever,” said Mayor David Holt at the finish line.

“It’s always a day of joy.”

While the race brought thousands of volunteers, runners, and enthusiasts from all over the world, for many crossing the finish line, Sunday’s race was a homecoming.

“Oklahoma City is my birthplace and this is the fourth time I’ve done this race,” said Hawthorne Farr of San Antonio, Texas.

“I hope this community understands how proud [those of us who return home] are,” he added from the finish line.

“This is a wonderful race and a wonderful community.”

“I’m running the race today in honor of my aunt, Ann Shirley, who was actually in the building [during the bombing],” said runner Carla Holmes.

“It was so important or me to run to honor her power, her resilience and her bravery,” she added, growing emotional as she reflected on the day.

“[Running] taught me so much about not only people who helped during that time period but also the resilience of the city and I’m just so proud to be a part of it.”

Following the races, runners, volunteers, spectators and other supporters reunited at the Finish Line Festival at Scissortail Park.

All event proceeds from the races benefit the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.