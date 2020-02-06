The Thaw Begins Today

Some school districts remain closed Thursday… but they’ll most likely be open Friday.

After record-breaking snow Wednesday across a majority of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma City, we will finally see temperatures go above freezing Thursday afternoon.

Morning temperatures will still be sub-freezing, so there could be slick spots on some of the side-roads and neighborhood streets across Central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro.

The major highways have mostly been cleared, but we can’t rule out the possibility of some slick spots remaining where some of the snow did melt.

We’ll see clearing skies today. Sunny skies Thursday afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 30’s across Central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro.

Partly cloudy and cold Friday morning. Lows will be sub-freezing across a majority of the state.

Partly cloudy and cool Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40’s.

The weekend still looks good. Partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s Saturday.

Some showers possible Sunday, but we’ll see highs in the 60’s.

Another pattern change with good rain chances early next week.

We’ll keep you 4Warned.

-Damien