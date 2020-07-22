The Village issues mask mandate for city through September 7

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
People wearing masks in a waiting room, July 2020 (Nexstar)

People wearing masks in a waiting room, July 2020 (Nexstar)

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The mayor of The Village has issued a mask mandate for public indoor venues in the city through at least September 7 due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective today, July 22nd, The Village Mayor David Bennett says all people over the age of 11 need to wear masks inside buildings in the city whenever feasible.

Proclamation-07-20-2020-Requiring-Face-CoveringsDownload

