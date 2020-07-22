The Village issues mask mandate for city through September 7

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The mayor of The Village has issued a mask mandate for public indoor venues in the city through at least September 7 due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak.
Effective today, July 22nd, The Village Mayor David Bennett says all people over the age of 11 need to wear masks inside buildings in the city whenever feasible.
Recent Headlines:
- City of Spencer passes ‘State of Emergency’ resolution, mandates face masks
- Oregon lawmakers push legislation to boot feds from streets
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears
- FBI seeking suspect in armed robbery of Hammon bank
- Man who won $10M lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder