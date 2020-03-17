The Village orders bars that don’t serve food, exercise facilities to temporarily close to prevent COVID-19 spread

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of The Village officials have ordered bars that do not serve food, food courts and exercise facilities to temporarily close to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Below are the new closing guidelines created by Village leaders pertaining to bars, on-premise food establishments, breweries, restaurants, coffee shops and gyms:

All bars and similar venues without on-premises food must close from 10 p.m. March 17 through April 12.

All bars and similar venues with on-premises food, breweries, restaurants and coffee shops may serve only take-out or delivery food, or pre-packaged alcohol authorized for sale under state law, from 12:01 a.m. March 18 through April 12. They must otherwise remain closed to everyone but employees.

All athletic gyms, exercise facilities and food courts must close from 12:01 a.m. March 18 through April 12.

Staff may still perform maintenance duties at these facilities.

Village leaders implemented the new policies in light of President Donald Trump and Gov. Kevin Stitt both declaring an infectious disease emergency to combat COVID‐19. There are currently 17 cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, with four confirmed cases in Oklahoma County.

Both Oklahoma City and Stillwater officials have implemented similar closure policies as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday, March 11.

As a safety precaution, public and private establishments are closing or modifying their hours and policies to prevent coronavirus from spreading further.

The virus causes a respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Officials also urge community members to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common coronavirus symptoms.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage