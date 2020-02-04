The Village police search for suspects after Tuesday morning home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) - The Village Police are now searching for five different suspects after a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

This happened at a home near Waverly and Britton.

"It's generally a nice neighborhood. It's always neighborhood people, and the kids and stuff play in the corners down there and everything," said long-time resident Greg Kress.

Kress has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years.

He says it's usually pretty quiet, but in the past couple of weeks, two different incidents have left residents a little on edge.

The most recent was Tuesday morning's home invasion.

Police say five masked men busted down the door while three people were sleeping inside.

One of the victims was assaulted.

"Tie them up, tape their mouths, and sit them in the living room while they ransacked the house," said Deputy Chief Russ Landon of The Village Police Department.

Police say those suspects stole money and electronics before leaving.

Two of the suspects had handguns.

"A very serious situation. We're thankful no one was hurt badly," said Dep. Chief Landon.

Police are also trying to figure out if this crime is related to a call they got last week.

"About a week ago, a call where some shots were fired right in that area. So we're trying to determine if the two may be related," said Dep. Chief Landon

While police continue to investigate, residents are left wondering why this keeps happening right around the corner.

"A little angry, more than scared," said Kress. "Because it doesn't need to be happening."

Police say one of the suspects actually called one of the victims by a nickname, leading them to believe the house wasn't chosen at random.

If you know anything call The Village PD at (405) 751-9564.